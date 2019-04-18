Pamala Kay Craven COLUMBIA - Pamala Kay Craven, 59 of Columbia, SC passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg with Rev. Wayne Reeves officiating directed by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg She was born December 24, 1959 in Little Rock, Arkansas; the daughter of Earnestene Lendermon Craven and the late Henry Craven. She was a member of St. George Baptist Church of Orangeburg, SC. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Craven. Survivors include her Mother; Earnestene Craven of Los Angeles, CA; two sons; Dr. Hank Johnson and wife, Leslie, of Asheville, NC and Tucker Chappell of Columbia; her long-time companion, Mark Sweatman; three grandchildren, Randall, Henry and Lee Johnson; her brothers and sisters; Micheal Craven and wife Lisa of Houston, TX, Kathleen Yarborough of Columbia, SC; Tena Bates of Los Angeles, CA and John Craven of Battle Creek, MI and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019