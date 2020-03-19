Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela A. Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela A Stewart COLUMBIA - Pamela A Stewart, 67, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 16, 2020 at Providence Hospital Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on April 25, 1952 to Effie and Heath M. Stewart, Sr. She graduated from A C Flora High School and after college she worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Security Federal and M B Kahn Construction. Pamela is survived by her sister, Shirley Townsend (Scott); her brother, Heath M Stewart, Jr (Kit); nieces, Heather Townsend, Mary Mac Cuellar (Jaime); nephews, Heath M Stewart, III (Jessa), Cam Stewart; and 6 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Heath Stewart. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Babcock Center Foundation, PO Box 3608, Columbia, SC 29171. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

