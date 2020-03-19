Pamela A Stewart COLUMBIA - Pamela A Stewart, 67, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away March 16, 2020 at Providence Hospital Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on April 25, 1952 to Effie and Heath M. Stewart, Sr. She graduated from A C Flora High School and after college she worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Security Federal and M B Kahn Construction. Pamela is survived by her sister, Shirley Townsend (Scott); her brother, Heath M Stewart, Jr (Kit); nieces, Heather Townsend, Mary Mac Cuellar (Jaime); nephews, Heath M Stewart, III (Jessa), Cam Stewart; and 6 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Heath Stewart. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Babcock Center Foundation, PO Box 3608, Columbia, SC 29171. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2020