Pamela Hadaway Harkins COLUMBIA - Pamela (Pam) Hadaway Harkins, 70, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, O'Neal Hadaway and sister, Melanie Sue Hadaway. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, John Harkins; daughter, Melanie Scarbrough; daughter, Stacy Forsyth and her husband Jimmy; son, Christopher Pike and Missy; mother, Joyce Hadaway; sister, Patsy Walker; brother, Randy Hadaway and his wife Bette; sister, Ann Smith and Buddy Warnock; brother, Steve Hadaway; brother, Terry Hadaway and his wife Melinda; stepdaughter, Nicole Harkins Huffman and her husband Joey; grandchildren, Bailey Smith and husband Joel, Collin Pike and Ami, Sydney Harris, and Eric Pike. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Pam was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years. Pam was a wonderful cook, and an avid Gamecock fan. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 806 Universal Dr., Columbia, SC, 29209. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020