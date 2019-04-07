Pamela Peterson Myers CHAPIN Pamela Peterson Myers, 66, of Chapin, SC, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Palmetto Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC. She was born in New Bern, NC, and was the daughter of the late Betty and Fredolph Peterson. Pam graduated from Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Tech. Her many activities and accomplishments included serving on many committees, teaching Sunday school and singing in choirs at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Asheville, NC, and Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia, SC. She was retired from Wells Fargo management with over 20 years in banking. Pam is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry Myers, of Chapin; sons, Ryan Myers (Tammy) of Lexington and Keith Myers (Angela) of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Chris, Brittany, Bradley, Adam and Kevin Myers; great-grandchildren, Piper, Patrick, Emma; sisters, Evelyn Dunn (Perry), Patsy Elliott and brother, Pete Peterson (Genie). Pam was predeceased by her brother, Paul Peterson (Rhonda). She also has many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
(803) 359-6118
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019