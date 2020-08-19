Pamela Watson MONETTA - Pamela (Pam) Watson was born on December 29, 1948, and passed away on Monday August 17, 2020. A celebration of Pam's life will be a graveside service held at the Ridge Spring Cemetery, Wednesday August 19 at 10:00 am with visitation immediately following the service. The family respectfully asks that all attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Pam is survived by her siblings, Cyndy Britt (Bill), Jerry Watson (Cathy), and Joe Watson (Tonya); her nephews and nieces, Lisa Britt, Clair Roberts (Steve), Jeph Watson (Lauren), Reid Watson (Reagan), Jed Watson and Becca Watson; and her grand nieces and nephews, Caleigh, Ava, Mac and Hayes Watson, and Madison Roberts. Pam was predeceased by her parents, Jerrold Arthur and Mary Elizabeth (Tiz) Watson. Pam graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School and Baptist College (presently known as Charleston Southern). She earned a Master's Degree from The Citadel and served as an educator for over 30 years at Bonner Elementary, in Berkeley County. Pam was elected to serve as an Elder of the Batesburg-Leesville Presbyterian Church and was a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She loved her Church and led many projects to make the worship services more meaningful and the Church buildings more beautiful. Pam also was dedicated to her alma mater, Baptist College, and served on the Alumni Board for several years. She was a member of the Batesburg-Leesville Women's Study Club and served as President and hostess of the club's annual Christmas party. Pam was also an active and dedicated member of the Olde Charlestowne Sertoma Club for many years. Having no children of her own, her nieces and nephews, as well as grand nieces and nephews, were very close to her. She attended many of the activities they participated in and was always present at milestone events such as christenings, graduations, and weddings, as well as ballgames, recitals, and school programs. She was always interested in everything they did and entertained them often with her many pranks and storytelling. She especially liked to tell them about the supposed ghosts in her house. She was more than an aunt in their eyes, and was loved beyond measure by all of them. Pam was the ultimate Southern lady with her beautiful drawl and her talent of making her guests comfortable in her beautiful country home. She hosted many gorgeous parties, wedding luncheons, and family Thanksgiving dinners at her home, and was always very gracious in making everyone feel welcomed and loved. Pam was the consummate loyal friend, and built lifelong loving relationships with many people, most notably her high school and college friends. She has supported them, loved them, grieved with them and celebrated with them through the years. Pam also loved her family immensely and dedicated much of her life to them. After retirement from education, Pam returned to Monetta to take care of her mother and father in their declining years. She made sure they had everything they needed and desired, and more. She was also very loyal to the family business, working as the Office Manager for both Watsonia and Peaches N' Such for many years. Her wisdom, attention to detail, efficient organizational skills and management of personnel were invaluable to the family business, and will be greatly missed. The family is heartbroken over the loss of their loving matriarch, and would like to thank all who have given support and prayers to Pam and the Watson/Britt Family during this difficult time. Memorials for Pam may be sent to her Church, Batesburg-Leesville Presbyterian Church at Post Office Box 2089, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Online register at Barr-Price.com
