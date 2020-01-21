Parker Gibson CAMDEN - Graveside funeral services for C. Parker Gibson, Jr., 79 will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Quaker Cemetery. Reverend Michael Arant will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00 6:30 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Mason/Parker Scholarship Fund at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, S.C. 29020. Mr. Gibson, husband of Gladys Turner "Dumpy" Gibson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Sumter, South Carolina he was the son of the late Clifford Parker and Lucille Jones Gibson. He was the proud owner of Springdale Antiques, Inc. for 45+ years. He retired in 2013 to enjoy time at the lake. He was a long-time member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church; a long-time Rotarian, past president, and Paul Harris fellow of the Camden Rotary Club; a past vice-president with the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce in the eighties and a member of the Camden Sertoma Club in the early seventies. He was also a faithful member of the 7:00 cardiac rehab class at Kershaw Health. Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years is his daughter, Collins Gibson Baker and her husband Kevin Ward Baker of Columbia, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Martha Turner Webster and brother-in-law William Daniel Turner; and several very special nephews and nieces. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Gibson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 21, 2020