Parrish Deon Delk EASTOVER, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Parrish Deon Delk will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) today at Goodwill Baptist Church, 14081 Garners Ferry Road with burial in the church cemetery. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are his parents, Mose and Joyce Delk; brothers, Ryan, Jamal and Brandon Delk; sisters, Shatavia Wilson, Olivia Delk, Erika Delk-Howell and Alexandria Bouttry; nieces, Ariel Delk, Autumn Delk and Aryah Howell; nephews, Caleb Delk-Proctor and Erin Delk; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Delk can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020