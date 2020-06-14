Pat Burton COLUMBIA - Pat Burton, 62, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born Patricia Iris Thompson in Florence, South Carolina, Pat lived in Columbia, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Stella Thompson and her brother Teddy Thompson. She is survived by her son, Paul Medlin (Lindsay), her sister Lenni McCauley (brother-in-law John McCauley), niece Kate McCauley Fogle (Tony), great-nieces Anna Leigh and Caroline, brother Gerry Thompson (sister-in-law Candice), nephews James and Jack, and nephew Teddy Thompson (Cheyanne). Pat was a smart, independent woman who lived life on her own terms. She took great pride in her son Paul who she loved deeply. Pat enjoyed horses and horseback riding her entire life and was a voracious reader. She loved to travel, especially to New Orleans and the best trips were with her friends Julie Cude and Tracy Campbell. Pat loved music and going to concerts and would fly off to venues all over the country at the drop of a hat to see her favorite bands. She had friends all over the country and in other countries that she met through her love of music. Pat was extremely close to her sister Lenni throughout her life, graduating from high school early to attend USC so she could be roommates with Lenni. Pat graduated with a degree in journalism from USC and worked as a reporter for the Florence Morning News. She eventually moved back to Columbia and began working in banking and the mortgage industry and worked for most of her career as a mortgage underwriter, most recently for Resource Financial Services. The family extends gratitude to her employer Resource Financial Services and her work family, they were extremely supportive and kind to her in the last eight months of her life while she battled cancer. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet's Inc. or Amnesty International.



