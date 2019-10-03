Pat McKeown Helms COLUMBIA Pat McKeown Helms, 87, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in Houston, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Percy Patilla Waldrep and Doris Catherine Pielop Waldrep. Prior to retirement, she was employed by C & S Bank at Greystone Operation Management Center. An avid gardener and seamstress, she was a member of Northstar Christian Center. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Dr. Preston W. Helms Jr.; her children, Brenda Pittman (Ernest) of Baltimore, MD, Donna McKeown of Columbia, SC, and Preston McKeown of Madison, MS; four grandchildren; one great-granchild; and sisters, Geraldine Walzel and Adelle Curtis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Trogdon. A memorial service will be held at Northstar Christian Center at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019