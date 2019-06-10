Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patcelia Belton. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Patcelia S. Belton COLUMBIA - Mrs. Patcelia S. Belton was born May 31, 1924 in Ridgeway, South Carolina (Kershaw County) and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 3, 2019 at 11:20 PM in her home. She was with her daughter Harriette and her son Miles. Mrs. Belton was educated in the public schools in Columbia, South Carolina. She married the love of her life, the Late Sonney B. Belton. Mrs. Patcelia S. Belton was named "Mother of the Church" at Zion Canaan Baptist Church in 1993. Sister Belton was a faithful member of Queen Esther Chapter One (Order of the Eastern Stars) for more than 58 years. She leaves to mourn her five children: Willie James (Jettiva) Belton, Sidney Blease (Effie) Belton, Harriette Lillian Dreher, Patrick Henry (Kathleen) Belton, and Miles Olden Belton. She has 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives, family and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Patcelia S. Belton will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 1:00 PM at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

