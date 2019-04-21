Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrice Stotler. View Sign

Patrice Wagner Stotler "Pat" COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Patrice "Pat" Wagner Stotler, 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, with burial at later date in Greenhaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Stotler, wife of the late James Robert Stotler, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John Dick Wagner and Jennie Rojeski. Patrice loved her Philadelphia Eagles and seeing them win the Super Bowl, trips to Las Vegas with her brother, playing live trivia at Bakers and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Stotler Delk (Matthew) of Clemson, Joanne Stotler Marcou (Keith) of Williamston and Suzie Stotler (Amanda) of Columbia; grandchildren, Jacob Lee Delk and Ryan Matthew Delk; brother, John Wagner (Donna) of Newport News, Virginia. Memorials may be made to the s Project, 4899 Belford Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256; or , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington DC 20006. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

