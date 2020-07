Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia A. Joyner LEXINGTON - The graveside service for Patricia A. Joyner, 58, of 204 Tea Olive Avenue, Lexington will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews. Ms. Joyner passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home. W.B. CRUMEL FUNERAL HOME 803-247-2231



