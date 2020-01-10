Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Wise. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Wise COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Patricia A. Wise will be 11AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia. The family will receive friends 6-8PM Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday from 10AM until the hour of service. Patricia A. Wise transitioned Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Providence Hospital. Born in Richland County, she was the daughter of the late William Bennett Greene, III, and Bernice Raiford Greene. Educated in Richland County public schools, she was a 1961 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School before earning a Bachelor's degree after studies at Benedict College and Columbia College. Surviving are her daughter, Meredith Keisha Liane Wise; four sons: Leon Paris Greene, Rev. Ryan Albert (Rev. Adriane) Wise, Shaun Roderick (Sonja) Wise, and Warren Wendell Wise; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother; and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Calvary Baptist Church Legacy Fund.Please visit

