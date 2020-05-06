Patricia Ann Jeffcoat LEXINGTON - Patricia Ann Jeffcoat of Lexington, SC passed away peacefully at the Medical University of South Carolina on May 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Davis and Jacqueline King, both of Lexington, SC. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Tommy Davis, Ray Davis, Bruce Davis, Freddie Laffoday; and a precious baby granddaughter, Megan Ramsey. Patricia treasured her large family. She was a very fun, loving and comedic person, and there was never a dull moment around her. She is survived by her estranged husband, Ronnie Jeffcoat; her step father, Boss King; her siblings, Ronnie Davis, Bobbie Davis, Bud Davis, Gwen Shull, Terri Lynn King, Bridget Davis Kendrick, Brenda Houston, Robert Laffoday, Scott Laffoday and Lisa Laffoday Mason. Also surviving are her five children, Tonya Sturkie (Larry Sturkie), Bobbie Ann Ramsey, Billie Gayle Tager, Neal Ramsey (Hope Ramsey), Charlene Frazier and the late (Billy Frazier); her 16 grandchildren, Laken, Jamey, Starr, Jade, Andrew, Brianna, Laci, Ashlynn, Kahtlyn, Tanner, Darsey, Dalton, Will, Ramsey, Hank, Johnsie; 11 great grand children and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all whom she loved very much. Patricia was recently diagnosed with leukemia. During these last few weeks on earth she fought a tough fight and won in the end. We are so grateful for the abundance of time we were able to spend with her here on earth. She was so courageous and will continue to be an inspiration to her family and friends. We know that she is "Not gone away, just gone ahead." Her life was marked by her love and service to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We have peace now that she is being taken care of by God the same way she took care of and loved her huge family, and is now in eternal rest. A graveside service and a celebration of life will be conducted at Southland Memorial Garden. Final arrangements will be posted at Barr-Price online. To send flowers to the family in memory of Patricia Ann Jeffcoat contact Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online Register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 6, 2020.