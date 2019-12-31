Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Jumper Jeffcoat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Jumper Jeffcoat COLUMBIA - Patricia Ann Jumper Jeffcoat passed away on December 29, 2019, at the age of 72. Born May 10, 1947, in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late John Shelton Jumper and Viola Ravenel Inabinet (Jumper) Peel. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Johnny Wesley Jeffcoat; her sons, Brian Wesley Jeffcoat and Michael Rhett Jeffcoat; her daughter-in-law, Kim Shealy Jeffcoat; and her profoundly beloved grandchildren, Jackson Rhett Armstrong Jeffcoat, Catherine Ravenel Jeffcoat and Flynn Michael Jeffcoat. She is also survived by sisters, Cathy Jumper Fields, Debbie Peel Huggins (Johnny), Cindy Peel Rucker (David); brother, L.H. Peel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father; brother, David L. Peel; and lifelong friend, Elaine Lybrand Teague. Patricia was a summa cum laude graduate of Columbia College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She began her career as a civilian employee of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, working until the birth of her first child. She returned to work years later as a self-employed court reporter. She was a committed community leader, being selected for and graduating from the Leadership Lexington program. She, along with her dear friend Hazel Livingston, designed the landscaping for the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center and the Lexington Town Park. She was a dedicated Master Gardener and had a genuine talent and love for gardening. In early 2019, The Pat Jeffcoat Serenity Park was dedicated in her honor to acknowledge her contributions to the beautification of Lexington County and to the Town of Lexington in particular. Patricia was also a voracious reader. She was most at home at the beach along the South Carolina coast. Everything she did, she did with a big heart and a strong spirit, and she will be remembered most for her love for her family and her wonderful laugh. Her friends were lifelong and dearly cherished. They included Emily Temples, Nancy Hart, Carole Forsythe, Earl Ellis, and Bert and Donna Holland. Her Uncle, Rhett Inabinet, was a constant source of advice and support throughout her life. The family wishes to thank the Lexington Medical Center Oncology professionals, especially Dr. Steven Madden for his untiring care, supreme dedication and skill, and ceaseless compassion. A funeral service celebrating Patricia's life will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 119 North Church Street in Lexington, SC 29072 on Thursday, January 2nd at 12:00 Noon with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation, 2720 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, SC 29169. Online condolences may be sent to

