Patricia Lowery Bickel LEXINGTON - Patricia Lowery Bickel, 78, of Lexington passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019. She had battled breast cancer for almost 22 years with bravery, humor and perseverance. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald, her daughter, Jennifer Henrickson (Michael), her son, Donald Bickel, Jr. (Sharon), her brother, Jim Lowery (Nita) and sister, Sharon Conrad (Bob). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Florence Lowery. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019