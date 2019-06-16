Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Blakeney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lennon Blakeney COLUMBIA - Patricia Lennon Blakeney, 64, died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at her residence in Columbia. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday June 18, 2019, at The Bethel A.M.E. Church in Columbia. Interment to follow at Palmetto Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm with an Omega Omega service for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. at 6:30 on Monday evening at the Palmer Memorial Chapel. Born in Georgetown, SC, Patricia was the daughter of the late Taft and Collet Lennon. She was educated at St. Cyprian Catholic School, graduated Winyah High School in the class of 1972, Johnson C. Smith University (Miss Johnson C. Smith University) in the class of 1976 and earned a Master's degree in early childhood education in 2017 from Grand Canyon University. She was a member of Gamma Lambda Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was formerly employed in the Auditor's Offices of Georgetown and Richland Counties. She was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E Church where she served as Headmaster of Bethel Learning Centers from 2005-2018. In 2015, she was awarded a Key to the City of Columbia for her service in education. Surviving are her daughter Collette Blakeney (Brian) Watson, sister Carrie (Harold) Johnson, brother James (Cynthia) Lennon, nieces Kourtney Keith (Jermaine) Scott, Brittaney and Whittany Johnson and nephew B. J. Lennon and other relatives.

Published in The State on June 16, 2019

