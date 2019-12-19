Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Blandenburg Kinard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Blandenburg Kinard AIKEN, SC - June Patricia Blandenburg Kinard, 76, of Aiken passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mrs. Kinard was born June 9, 1943 and raised in North Augusta, daughter of the late Claudius Elmer Blandenburg, Jr. and June Boozer Blandenburg. She graduated from North Augusta High School and attended Lander College. She was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctor degree. She retired from Bank of America where she served loyally as a tax trust attorney. Pat came to know Jesus as her personal savior early in her life and sought to serve Him daily. She recently fulfilled a lifetime dream of traveling to Israel where she was able to walk the same streets that Jesus walked. Pat was married to the late Emory McCoy Kinard, Sr. for 43 years and was a longtime resident of Hopkins. She dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend. She was selfless, kind, and giving, and she found true joy in her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, David O'Nan (Sharon), Jonathan O'Nan, Christopher Kinard (Carin), Pamela Garnsey, Emory M. Kinard, Jr. (Suzanne), and Crendall Kinard (Kathy); grandchildren, Matthew O'Nan, Nathan O'Nan, Charley Kinard, Campbell Kinard, Carsen Kinard, Dr. Brittany Vincent (Dr. James Vincent), Jamie Garnsey (Jill), Dr. Brian Kinard (Allison), Crendall Kinard, Jr., Karly McKenna (Brandon), Camden Kinard; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol Anne Bostick (Carl); her sister-in-law Marsha Blandenburg, and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Blandenburg. A funeral service will be held Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at 11 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in North Augusta. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock. Memorials may be made to the Charley McCoy Kinard Special Needs Trust at Bank of America. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at

