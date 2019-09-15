Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lee Meng Bouknight COLUMBIA - Patricia Lee Meng Bouknight died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of Inez Wilson Meng and the late Charles B. Meng. She was born on September 19, 1942 in Columbia and was the sister of Linda M. Bennett and the late Charles E. Meng. Patricia was married to Doyle P. "Pat" Bouknight for 55 years. Pat and Patricia are the parents of Leann Owen (Danny) and Jeffery P. Bouknight (Carmen). Patricia was "Marmie" to her six grandchildren, Kelsey Bouknight, Brandon (Char'Nae) Bouknight, Stephanie Neeley (Chris), Suzanne Green, Abigail Green and Keylan (Elizabeth) Owen, and great-grandchildren, Chase Bouknight of Summerville, and Althea Neeley. Patricia finished Irmo High School. She felt she was born to be a teacher, receiving her BA degree from Columbia College in Elementary Education, her Specialist degree in Special Education and Gifted, and other post graduate courses from USC. Patricia taught in Lexington District 5 for 30 years. She taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grades and served in many leadership roles. She was a very innovated and creative teacher. Tricia was a very active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and served in many capacities, Starlighters, Lutheran Church Women's Church Counsel, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, Education Chairperson, Bible Study leader and day care coordinator. She had many interests and was very active in her community. Patricia was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Red Hatters, and the Happy Bookers. She worked at the polls on election days; worked with the National Advocacy Center; earned an Interior Decorating certificate from Midlands Tech; took scuba diving and cooking lessons; and was a risk taker. Tricia never met a stranger and loved both learning and sharing her knowledge with others. She was an avid reader and loved going to the lake home with her family. Above all, Patricia's family was the priority of her life. Patricia fought a long valiant battle against peritoneal cancer and served as an inspiration to all who knew her. The family would like to thank Mary, Kathy, Dr. James Williams, and Shelly Goins at the SC Oncology Center, Dr. Pamela Brown, and the staff at MSA Home Health and Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 10000 Broad River Rd., Irmo, SC 29063. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The service will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at

Published in The State on Sept. 15, 2019

