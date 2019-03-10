Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Brady. View Sign

Patricia S. Brady WEST COLUMBIA - Pat Brady was born in New York, NY on August 3, 1940 to Dr. & Mrs. A. J. Stalkus. She was educated in private schools in Forest Hills, NY and in Manhattan, NY, she then attended Molloy College where she earned B.S. and R.N. degrees, following in the footsteps of her parents, her father a doctor and her mother a nurse. She had the opportunity to work with the Sioux Indians in Rapid City, SD while a student nurse. After graduation, she entered the Maryknoll Sisters to become a missionary nun. She left after about a year and worked as a nurse at the Rusk Institute for Rehabilitation, part of Bellevue Hospital, NYU. She later became head nurse and in-service instructor there. Also while there she met her future husband, Jim Brady. She participated in over 25 summer trips to Lourdes, France as a volunteer nurse, where she accompanied and cared for disabled patients on pilgrimage while teaching young Americans how to care for the disabled. After raising three daughters, Elizabeth Brady, of Arlington, VA, Jessica Pettit of West Columbia, SC and Sarah Brady of Dorchester, MA, she returned to her previous vocation, nursing, as a visiting nurse in the mountains of Vermont while doing home health and hospice care. When the family moved to Guilford, CT she continued as a visiting nurse and later as a nurse at a senior care facility. Pat cherished being grandmother to Ronin, Lydia, and Josie Pettit. She was a wonderful mother- in-law to Terrence Zecha, Kevin Pettit, and Andrew Doherty. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Bailey, Freckles, Augie, and Tweedie. Her hobbies included flower and herb gardening, cooking, tai chi and kayaking frequently in the tributaries of Long Island Sound off the shores of CT. Along with the aforementioned children and their spouses and grandchildren, Pat is also survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jim; and her siblings: Eileen Deely of San Diego, CA, Karen Smith of Louisville, KY, Sara Stalkus of New York, NY, and brothers Michael Stalkus of Reno, NV, Peter and Jed Stalkus of Newport, RI, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a long illness with her husband at her side. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Still Hopes Retirement Community, with a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Still Hopes Resident Assistance Fund at 1 Exum Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

