Patricia Cakora

Patricia Ann (nee Nolan) Cakora COLUMBIA - Patricia Ann (nee Nolan) Cakora passed away in Columbia, South Carolina due to health complications on July 21, 2020. She was known by many names: Pat, Mom, Gramma, GG, Oma, Gma. But to many she was simply "Ma". Ma was seven days shy of her 96 th birthday. Born 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Bessie and Ray Nolan, she was the oldest of three children. She married William Cakora in 1949. She spent most of her adult life doing what she loved, raising her family in Lombard, Illinois. She moved to Ashburn, Virginia to live with her youngest daughter's family in 1996 and after twenty years, moved to Columbia, South Carolina near her oldest son and his wife. Ma Cakora loved her nine children, twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren which brought her much happiness. To be around her family was all it took to give her a smile that lit up the room. She was happiest with a baby in her lap and enjoyed the exuberance of her family, and particularly enjoyed family gatherings and holidays when she could help in the kitchen or sit at the kitchen table to hear or tell stories. She enjoyed trips to be with her family, reading, gardening, spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids, and was active in her Catholic church community until mobility became a hinderance in her later years. There were many people not related to Ma that she thought of as family. She was a loving and caring woman who will be missed by so many. After her 80 th birthday she would tell so many "I have lived quite a life, haven't I?" and was quite proud of her accomplishments. Ma is survived by her children: Michael and Pamela Cakora (Columbia, SC), Patricia and Gary Kline (Villa Park, IL), Kathleen and Jeff Valentine (Elk Grove Village, IL), Daniel and Suzanne Cakora (Downers Grove, IL), Christopher and Charlene Cakora (Lombard, IL), Ann and Peter Devine (Baltimore, MD), and Margaret and Joseph Kriviski (Ashburn, VA). She is survived by her grandchildren: Trish Cakora, Emily and Adam Coopersmith, Amanda and TJ Grider, Amelia Kline, Daniel and Madeline Cakora, Caitlin Cakora, Colleen Cakora, Ashley O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor, Jessica Kriviski, and Joseph Kriviski. She is survived by her great-grandchildren: Austin Coppersmith, Allison Coppersmith, Jack Grider, Hank Grider, Cecelia Grider, Charlotte Grider, Ruby Grider, Ava Bodnar and Eli Bodnar. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cakora, son James Cakora, daughter Maureen Cakora, grandson Graham Cakora, sister Helen Schweisthal, and brother Raymond Nolan. Due to the current global pandemic and her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Shrine of St. Frances X. Cabrini, 2520 N Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 (www.cabrininationalshrine.org
), Catholic Charities, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would best represent Ma and her commitment to families and the Catholic Church.