Patricia Carter "Pat" Jordan
1952 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Carter Jordan CHAPIN Patricia "Pat" Carter Jordan, 67, of Chapin, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, SC, Sept. 29, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Donald & Dorothy Carter. Survivors include her husband, David D. Jordan; siblings: Donna Carter Stokes, Don Carter (Lisa) & Thomas Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Jordan. Services for immediate family only will be held at noon, Thursday, July 2nd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Rd Ext., Cola, with Pastor Ronald Rhodes & Rev. John Quillen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 11AM. Wearing masks & social distancing requested for the family's safety. A livestream service will begin at noon on Thursday at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
