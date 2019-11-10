Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Coine. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Coine COLUMBIA - Thanks to the saving grace of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Patricia Coine entered her heavenly home on 7 November 2019 following a long bout of battling heart and kidney ailments. Patricia was born December 30, 1938 to Charlie and Anne Long in Ft Lauderdale, Florida. She had two younger sisters, Erma and Judy. In her younger years, her father, a carpenter, performed contract work for the US Navy which often led to relocations to California, but Ft Lauderdale was home where they always returned. She graduated from Ft Lauderdale High School in 1957. She subsequently married and had two children, Wesley Scott and Sherri Scott. Patricia spent most of her working life in retail becoming an Assistant Manager with Eckerd Drugs. In 1985 she made a life changing move to Raleigh, North Carolina where she met and married Michael Coine on 17 November 1986. After a year in Raleigh a work transfer took them to Asheville, North Carolina where they lived 17 years on the side of a mountain in the Smokey Mountains. There she purchased and operated Kiddies Band Box, a boutique childrens clothing store for several years. Though she had lived in Ft Lauderdale virtually her entire life, she had never fished until she met Michael and became an avid fisherperson. Eventually she changed her sights from Black Bass to Striped Bass and has her 22 pound 35 inch long Striped Bass mounted on the wall. They moved to Columbia, South Carolina in 2005 where she continued her retail career working for CVS and Walgreens as a Pharmacy Tech and Photo Lab Supervisor. She is survived by her husband, Michael, in Columbia, South Carolina, her sister, Judy Samuel, in Punta Gorda, Florida, her son, Wesley Scott and wife, Mary, in Miramar, Florida, and her daughter, Sherri Scott and husband, Scott Reid, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Memorial Services will be at her home congregation at Hope Lutheran Church, 1400 Kennerly Road, Irmo, South Carolina at 2 PM on Sunday the 17th of November. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund would be appropriate. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Patricia Coine COLUMBIA - Thanks to the saving grace of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Patricia Coine entered her heavenly home on 7 November 2019 following a long bout of battling heart and kidney ailments. Patricia was born December 30, 1938 to Charlie and Anne Long in Ft Lauderdale, Florida. She had two younger sisters, Erma and Judy. In her younger years, her father, a carpenter, performed contract work for the US Navy which often led to relocations to California, but Ft Lauderdale was home where they always returned. She graduated from Ft Lauderdale High School in 1957. She subsequently married and had two children, Wesley Scott and Sherri Scott. Patricia spent most of her working life in retail becoming an Assistant Manager with Eckerd Drugs. In 1985 she made a life changing move to Raleigh, North Carolina where she met and married Michael Coine on 17 November 1986. After a year in Raleigh a work transfer took them to Asheville, North Carolina where they lived 17 years on the side of a mountain in the Smokey Mountains. There she purchased and operated Kiddies Band Box, a boutique childrens clothing store for several years. Though she had lived in Ft Lauderdale virtually her entire life, she had never fished until she met Michael and became an avid fisherperson. Eventually she changed her sights from Black Bass to Striped Bass and has her 22 pound 35 inch long Striped Bass mounted on the wall. They moved to Columbia, South Carolina in 2005 where she continued her retail career working for CVS and Walgreens as a Pharmacy Tech and Photo Lab Supervisor. She is survived by her husband, Michael, in Columbia, South Carolina, her sister, Judy Samuel, in Punta Gorda, Florida, her son, Wesley Scott and wife, Mary, in Miramar, Florida, and her daughter, Sherri Scott and husband, Scott Reid, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Memorial Services will be at her home congregation at Hope Lutheran Church, 1400 Kennerly Road, Irmo, South Carolina at 2 PM on Sunday the 17th of November. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund would be appropriate. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close