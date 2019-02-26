Patricia Ann Gist Coleman COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Patricia Ann Gist Coleman will be held 11A.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Chappelle Memorial AME Church in Columbia, SC, with interment to follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends, 6-8PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC. The public may also view from 10 A.M. until the hour of service at Chappelle Memorial AME Church on Wednesday. Patricia Ann Gist Coleman transitioned Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Born to the late Lomas and Mary Gist in Columbia, SC, she was a proud graduate of C.A. Johnson High School in the Class of 1966. She was a proponent of education for all and served over 30 years as an Administrative Assistant at Trident Technical College in Charleston, SC, before her retirement. Surviving are three children: Ronald (Natalia) Coleman, Anita James, and Donna Marie Coleman-Barr; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lomas (Walla) Gist, Jr.; two nephews; and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia, SC 29202
803-786-6300
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2019