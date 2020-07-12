1/2
Patricia Fletcher Hawkins
Patricia Fletcher Hawkins COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Patricia Fletcher Hawkins, 69, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Smoak officiating. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. The family asks that everyone please follow current Covid-19 protocol by keeping 6-feet distance and wearing a mask. Mrs. Hawkins passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Doerun, GA on June 12, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Earl Monroe Fletcher and Frances Alla Kidd Fletcher. Patricia was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. Surviving are her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Hawkins; daughter, Rev. Tammy Grey (Alan) of Irmo; grandchildren, Kaleb, Ethan and Abigail; brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Anne Young and "special" brother, Joe Fletcher. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1918 Shady Grove Road, Irmo, SC 29063. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 12, 2020.
