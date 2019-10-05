Patricia Goins Shannon RIDGEWAY - Funeral services for Mrs Patricia Goins Shannon,82, of Ridgeway will be held Saturday, October 5,2019; 1:00 pm at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, Ridgeway. Interment will follow in the church Cemetary. She is survived by two daughters Gwendolyn Shannon (James) Grant and Joann Shannon (Lloyd Qualls) of Ridgeway. Chante Watson, Alex Watson, Logan Watson, Elisha Grier, and London Grier all of whom were reared in the home; sisters Lula Cunningham, Katherine Weldon, Hattie Brown and Johnny Mae Harrison all of Ridgeway. Bessie Kearney and Ida Murphy of New York. Brothers, Willie A.Goins, Harlee(Angela) Goins; Lewis Goins and Melvin (Vera)Goins all of Ridgeway. Sister-in-law, Henretta (Sidney) Squirewell, Sadie Robertson, Marian McClurkin, Plumie (Clifton) Richmond and Ruth Shannon; and a host of other caring family members. Special thanks extended to Carolyn Prioleau, Rosemary Wade, Edwina Goodman, Clarrethia Prioleau, Tina Foster, the MSA nurses and the following family members; Lewis Goins, Willie A. Goins,Tracy Goins, Diane Goins, Maxine Williams, Barbara Canzater, Carrie Johnson and Patricia Ann Robertson. Nelson's Funeral Home of Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
Published in The State on Oct. 5, 2019