Patricia H. Montgomery COLUMBIA - Mrs. Patricia H. Montgomery, age 72, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the Rapp residence. Patricia was born May 25, 1947 in Columbia to Kathleen and Edward Horn. She was an avid Stephen King reader, enjoyed travelling, fishing, river rafting and loved sports, especially football. In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her husband, Michael R. Montgomery; a sister, Susan Horn Senn; grandson, Blake Horn; and a daughter, Robin Wingard. She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Horn; a daughter, Pamela W. Rapp (Jason); two grandchildren, Susie Shoaf MacDermitt, and Cory James Giberson; sisters, Diana Horn Sandel, and Mary Horn Smith; and two brothers, James G. Horn and Jerry P. Horn. The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Medical Center for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sister Care, PO Box 1029, Columbia, SC 29202 or to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.