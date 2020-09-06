Patricia H. Whittle WEST COLUMBIA Patricia H. Whittle died peacefully at her home on August 31. She was 89. She was the youngest daughter of Annie Mae Wheeler Hutto and Morgan C. Hutto. She was born in the New Holland Community of Aiken County and attended Wagener Centralized High School. At age 13, she met "the cutest boy in Aiken County," J.C. Whittle. When the time was right, they married and were together 56 years before his death in 2005. Pat worked at Southern Bell for 35 years before she retired in 1983. She was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church for 66 years and served joyfully in many capacities. She was known for her outgoing smile and her quick wit. She loved people and never tired of talking to them. Her goal in life was "To Let Others See Jesus in Me." And they did. She is survived by her three children: Judy Clas of West Columbia; Danny Whittle (Pat) of West Columbia; and Gina Breland (Ben) of Chapin. Grandchildren are Kristy McLellan (Jay) of Lexington; Laney Donald (Mark) of Rock Hill; Emily Stromquist (Blake) of Thornton, CO; Tyler Clas (Kara) of Greer; Sarah Conger(Matt) of James Island; and Jake Breland of Chapin. Great grandchildren are Parker and Bryce McLellan, Presley and Elin Stromquist, and Owen Clas. She is also survived by two sisters: Annie Lee Frazier of West Columbia, and Arnie Streeter of Richmond, VA. A memorial service for Pat will be held on Tuesday, September 8th at 11:30 am at Green Hill Baptist Church in West Columbia. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Hill Baptist Church, 1734 Augusta Road, West Columbia, SC, 29169. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com