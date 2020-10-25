1/
Patricia Hamilton
1936 - 2020
Patricia "Nan" Mary Lloyd Hamilton
October 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Patricia "Nan" Mary Lloyd Hamilton, 84, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Mrs. Hamilton was born in Chaster, England on March 14, 1936 and moved to the United States in 1956. Loving mother, grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her two daughters, Patricia L. Hamilton and Charlotte H. Giese (Barney); grandchildren, Kelly Lloyd Giese, Phillip Giese (Mary Helen), Kristen Kile (Devin), Robert Maxwell Hamilton (Tarryn), and Geoffrey Hamilton; great-grandchildren, James Veeder and Bailey Giese; and brothers, Derek Lloyd and John Adlard.
Nan was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bobby" Lloyd Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PETSinc, 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
8037886310
