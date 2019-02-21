Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Harrell. View Sign

Patricia Dunn Harrell WEST COLUMBIA - Patricia "Pat" Dunn Harrell, 71, of West Columbia, SC went home to be with her Lord Savior on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Prisma Baptist Healthcare in Columbia, SC. She died peacefully in her sleep. She fought until the end but she was ready to go. Pat was born in Laurens, SC to Mary Boggs Dunn of Laurens and the late James Harold Dunn on October 23, 1947. A member of Rockvale Baptist Church, she attended Anderson University and while living in Columbia did Interior Decorating and loved being a homemaker and decorating her home. She was a former member of the gospel singing group, The Revelators, who traveled all over the state singing with her beautiful alto voice. She most enjoyed helping the less fortunate. She was a giving person who gave and gave and so enjoyed doing it. She loved making people laugh. She never met a stranger. If you knew her, she made you laugh. Surviving is the love of her life, Tom Harrell, who stood by her until the end, constantly seeing to her every need and always wanting her to be taken care of, and also by her mother. She is also survived by her daughters, Dana Lynn King of Columbia and Amy King Brooks of Pelzer; sister, Joyce Dunn Madden of Hickory Tavern; brother, Larry Craig Dunn (Joan) of Kings Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Timothy Lindley of Charleston and Star Brooks of Pelzer; step-son, Todd Harrell; step-daughter, Ashlie Harrell Green; step-grandchild, Amelia Green all of Columbia; and nephews, Joey Madden, Jay Madden and Tracy Burke. A celebration of Pat's Life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Henderson Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Bryan Atkinson. A private burial will be held in Henderson Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of her mother, 1387 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church Music Department, 207 Henderson Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645, to buy new hymnals. Condolences can be expressed to the family at

Patricia Dunn Harrell WEST COLUMBIA - Patricia "Pat" Dunn Harrell, 71, of West Columbia, SC went home to be with her Lord Savior on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Prisma Baptist Healthcare in Columbia, SC. She died peacefully in her sleep. She fought until the end but she was ready to go. Pat was born in Laurens, SC to Mary Boggs Dunn of Laurens and the late James Harold Dunn on October 23, 1947. A member of Rockvale Baptist Church, she attended Anderson University and while living in Columbia did Interior Decorating and loved being a homemaker and decorating her home. She was a former member of the gospel singing group, The Revelators, who traveled all over the state singing with her beautiful alto voice. She most enjoyed helping the less fortunate. She was a giving person who gave and gave and so enjoyed doing it. She loved making people laugh. She never met a stranger. If you knew her, she made you laugh. Surviving is the love of her life, Tom Harrell, who stood by her until the end, constantly seeing to her every need and always wanting her to be taken care of, and also by her mother. She is also survived by her daughters, Dana Lynn King of Columbia and Amy King Brooks of Pelzer; sister, Joyce Dunn Madden of Hickory Tavern; brother, Larry Craig Dunn (Joan) of Kings Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Timothy Lindley of Charleston and Star Brooks of Pelzer; step-son, Todd Harrell; step-daughter, Ashlie Harrell Green; step-grandchild, Amelia Green all of Columbia; and nephews, Joey Madden, Jay Madden and Tracy Burke. A celebration of Pat's Life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Henderson Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Bryan Atkinson. A private burial will be held in Henderson Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of her mother, 1387 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church Music Department, 207 Henderson Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645, to buy new hymnals. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com Funeral Home The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.

606 W. Main St.

Laurens , SC 29360

(864) 984-4535 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close