1/
Patricia Hatcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Rita Frugoli Hatcher COLUMBIA - Patricia Rita Frugoli Hatcher, 78 recently of Columbia, passed away August 1, 2020. Pat was born in Massachusetts to Olivo and Julia Frugoli and lived in Marshfield, MA until college. She earned a BA from UMass and traveled the world through her work in the Foreign Service. She met her husband in Vietnam and followed him followed him to Fort Jackson in Columbia in 1972. The couple lived in Elgin, SC and Pat worked for the SC Governor 's office and earned her MBA in the evenings before taking a position at the University of South Carolina as a Sponsored Programs Administrator. In 2002, she returned to Columbia and later retired. While she was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, she loved USC Gamecock baseball and all USC women's sports. She volunteered as a reader for the National Federation of the Blind in SC and enjoyed local theatre and opera. She loved good conversation, good food, and good friends, and found all of these. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by husband Charles Larry Hatcher. Surviving are one brother; William Frugoli and wife Donna of Marshfield, MA and step-daughter Valerie Trani of Rocky Point, NC. She leaves four nieces, Julia Frugoli of Central, SC, Beth (Frugoli) Demaine, of Epping, NH, Kimberly (Frugoli) Schuler of Hampstead, NH and Heather Frugoli of Marshfield, MA. She was a loving great-aunt to six grand-nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many people. Pat will join her husband in rest at Florence National Cemetery Aug 11. The family will have a service of remembrance at a later date. For details about remembrances, visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Florence National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 4, 2020
Pat was a lot of fun and a wonderful friend. She will be missed. My condolences to her family...
Sheila King
August 4, 2020
Pat was a great friend to many and field hockey goalie extraordinaireI! She was clever and could always be depended on to have a new idea about everything. I will always remember her for her smile and sense of humor. Love and prayers to all of Pat's family and may she rest in peace.
Gail Salvetti
Friend
August 4, 2020
My heart is broken. Pat had a twinkle in her eye and an enormous heart. Her kindness for others was unmatched. My dearest friend, I will miss you every day. Heaven has just gained a very special angel. We were truly blessed to have known Pat. Love and prayers to all her family as we mourn her loss, but know she is now at peace.
Doreen Jones
August 4, 2020
Her smile says it all.
Lillian Hope Dowdey
Friend
August 3, 2020
I will miss you Pat.. I would like to send my condolences to her family. May your fond memories see you through..
I will miss you Pat.. I would like to send my condolences to her family. May your fond memories see you through..
Susan Husman
Friend
August 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Pat was a wonderful lady and I so enjoyed her. She would always brighten up my day. I will surely miss her. She is in far better hands with her Heavenly Father, no pain, and a new body.
God bless each of you as you mourn the loss of a special lady, we all loved.
Catherine Shuler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved