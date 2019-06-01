Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Haudenshild. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Haudenshild CASSATT - A celebration of the life of Patricia Ann Robinson Haudenshild, 77, of Cassatt, SC, will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Malvern Hill Baptist Church in Camden, SC. The Rev. Craig Thompson and the Rev. Buster Morris will officiate. Memorials may be made to Malvern Hill Baptist Church, 1514 MHBC Drive, Camden, SC, 29020. There will be a visitation with the family prior to the service at 1:30 in the church sanctuary and burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Patricia died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born in Camden, SC, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Lila Lorine Daugherty Robinson on October 5, 1941. She was a retired administrative assistant with Kershaw County School District. Patricia loved God and lived her life as a testament to Him. Her selfless kindness to everyone will never be forgotten. She touched so many lives in her time on this earth, and though she will be sorely missed, we take comfort in the fact that she is with her Creator and Savior, as well as lost loved ones. Reading, gardening, and serving were a few of her passions. Her blood family, school family, and church family were blessed to know her. Though she had difficult times, she only counted her blessings and never complained. We could all learn from this lovely, gracious, faithful, beautifully amazing lady. Patricia is survived by her adoring husband of 58 years, Richard, and her loving children Lorine Hancock (Bill) of Columbia, SC, April Garbade (Brian) of Cassatt, and Shane Haudenshild (Kayte) of Lugoff, SC; her adored grandchildren ElizabethJane Hancock, Grace Manning (Gracie) Hancock, AnnaCatherine Garbade, Landon Garbade, Ella Haudenshild and Ford Haudenshild. "...it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known." -Charles Dickens Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the Haudenshild Family at

