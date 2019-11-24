Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Pfaff Jackson COLUMBIA - Patricia Pfaff Jackson, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church. A reception for friends and family will follow the service in Davis Hall. Patricia was born April 29, 1944 to the late John and Lillian Helms Pfaff. She was raised in Winston-Salem, NC with her brother, the late John Kenneth Pfaff, Jr. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church and was retired from the University of South Carolina as the Director of Continuing Education and Special Events. Patricia was the devoted wife to Bill Jackson, for 58 years, he currently resides in the Dementia Care Unit at Colonial Gardens. They were blessed with two daughters, Shari Lynn Jackson (Brian Guy) and Melissa Jackson Hattaway (Tom); two grandchildren, Jackson Alexander Hattaway, and Anna Watkins Hattaway; and with a second family, John, Bobbie, Scott and Keagan Jernigan. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205 or to The Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Dr, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at

Patricia Pfaff Jackson COLUMBIA - Patricia Pfaff Jackson, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church. A reception for friends and family will follow the service in Davis Hall. Patricia was born April 29, 1944 to the late John and Lillian Helms Pfaff. She was raised in Winston-Salem, NC with her brother, the late John Kenneth Pfaff, Jr. She was a member of Shandon Presbyterian Church and was retired from the University of South Carolina as the Director of Continuing Education and Special Events. Patricia was the devoted wife to Bill Jackson, for 58 years, he currently resides in the Dementia Care Unit at Colonial Gardens. They were blessed with two daughters, Shari Lynn Jackson (Brian Guy) and Melissa Jackson Hattaway (Tom); two grandchildren, Jackson Alexander Hattaway, and Anna Watkins Hattaway; and with a second family, John, Bobbie, Scott and Keagan Jernigan. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow St, Columbia, SC 29205 or to The Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Dr, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019

