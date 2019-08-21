Patricia Kirby Scyphers WEST COLUMBIA - Patricia Kirby Scyphers, 79, of West Columbia, South Carolina, the wife of the late Thomas Clayton Scyphers, Jr., passed away August 19, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1940 in Troy, North Carolina to Sewell and Irene (Haymore) Kirby. She was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, class of 1958, and was retired from Lexington School District Two. Patricia is survived by sons: Clay (Cecilia) Scyphers and Mark (Angel) Scyphers, daughters: Sharon (Chris) Tindal, Sarah and Patti Wasson. along with eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a grandson, Seth and a great grandson, Kody. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia located at 200 State Street, with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019