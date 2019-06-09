Patricia Ann Derrick Lee WEST COLUMBIA - Patricia Ann Derrick Lee, 83, of West Columbia passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Services for "Pat" Lee will be 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Pat Lee was the daughter of the late Shelton E. Derrick and Eufala Rhinehart Derrick. Married at a young age to her sweetheart, "Doc", they celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. She worked for many years with Ginn and Blackwell Insurance Agencies. A loving wife and dedicated member of Broad Acres Baptist Church, her pride and joy were her three children, Loretta, Ronnie and Michael. She continued to share her love and nurturing with her many grandchildren. She is survived by her loving son, Michael (Lisa), grandchildren Manda Lee Wise, Christopher Lee, Brandon Brown (Robin), Cameron Lee Frierson (Alex), Shannon Lee and great grandchildren, Alexis Lee, Harper Frierson, Seth and Nicholas Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children Loretta, and Ronnie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, or to the SC Chapter, 2999 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 100, West Columbia, SC, 29169 Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 9, 2019