Patricia Lorick Cook LEESVILLE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving Mother and Grandmother, Gretchen Patricia "Pat" Lorick Cook. She passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 with family beside her in her home. She was married to the late Charlie Emory Cook for 65 years. Together they had 4 children, Delaine "Dee" Peak, Bruce Cook (deceased), Ray Cook, and Janice McLane; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was employed by General Electric in Irmo and with her husband Charlie, who was already a carpenter, acquired a business license together to build residential homes. She was the first woman in SC to obtain a residential contractor's license. Other than spending time with her family, her favorite thing in life was to hunt and fish, and for several years she held the record for the biggest deer shot in SC. She loved sitting in a stand with the young ones and teaching them how to see a deer. She also loved to cook for the gathering of family and friends. We, the family, will be holding a Celebration of Life for her family and friends in order to honor a lifetime of love we shared with our Mom/Grandma. A fish fry at her residence is planned for June 27th and details will be announced. We will miss you Mom/Grandma!!! Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 2, 2020.