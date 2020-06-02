Patricia Lorick Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lorick Cook LEESVILLE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving Mother and Grandmother, Gretchen Patricia "Pat" Lorick Cook. She passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 with family beside her in her home. She was married to the late Charlie Emory Cook for 65 years. Together they had 4 children, Delaine "Dee" Peak, Bruce Cook (deceased), Ray Cook, and Janice McLane; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was employed by General Electric in Irmo and with her husband Charlie, who was already a carpenter, acquired a business license together to build residential homes. She was the first woman in SC to obtain a residential contractor's license. Other than spending time with her family, her favorite thing in life was to hunt and fish, and for several years she held the record for the biggest deer shot in SC. She loved sitting in a stand with the young ones and teaching them how to see a deer. She also loved to cook for the gathering of family and friends. We, the family, will be holding a Celebration of Life for her family and friends in order to honor a lifetime of love we shared with our Mom/Grandma. A fish fry at her residence is planned for June 27th and details will be announced. We will miss you Mom/Grandma!!! Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved