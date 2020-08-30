Patricia Lucille Taylor O'Donnell LEXINGTON Patricia Lucille Taylor O'Donnell 79, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of August 27, 2020. Born on July 13, 1941, in Jersey City, NJ and raised on Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Lucille Taylor. Pat's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to country music, especially Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette. She loved the mountains of Tennessee, specifically Pigeon Forge near Dollywood; flowers, bird watching and cheering on the Gamecocks. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John M. "Jack" O'Donnell; daughters, Maureen O. Garrison (Rick), Patricia O. DeSanty (Chris), Colleen L. Graham; grandchildren, Landon DeSanty, Nicholas DeSanty, Katie G. Howser (Trevor), Kevin Graham, and Monica Calderwood; sister, Linda Waldrip (Danny) of Seneca, SC; brothers, Lester Taylor (Alyce) of Monroe Township, NJ; William "Bill" Taylor (Janet) of Greene, NY, numerous nieces and nephews; Rosa Weathersby, family friend and long time guardian to Pat's grandson, Kevin, who were all loved. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, James "Butch" Taylor (Linda), Maureen Fizzarotti and Charlotte Mortellaro. A private family gathering was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or donate online at www.nationalmssociety.org
. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, assisted the family. A special thank you is given to the caregivers who assisted Pat during her illness. Online register at barr-price.com
