Patricia Morris CAMDEN - A Memorial Service for Patricia Morris will be held at 2:00Pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev Buster Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends at 1:00PM, one hour prior to the service at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Thiel Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Patricia died Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born in Sumter, SC, the daughter of the late James P. and Sudie Hudson Cromer. She was an Administrative Assistant at the Savage Law Firm and for the Honorable J. Ernest Kinard, Jr, for many years. Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Morris; daughter, Debbie Morris McCurdy (Bobby), of Columbia; grandchildren Kelley Jarvis (Bobby) of Savannah, Mamie M. Konzal (Jeff) of Atlanta and Rush Morris of Atlanta; great grandchildren, Ava and Liam Jarvis and Tucker, Sadie and Olive Konzal and her brother Jimmy Cromer (Louise) of Sumter. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved son Brett Morris and sister Peggy Brown. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Morris family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020