Patricia Gail Swancey Myrick LEXINGTON - Patricia Gail Swancey Myrick, born in Columbia, SC on April 8, 1944, died June 14, 2019 at the age of 75 in Lexington, SC. "Gail" was a graduate of Brookland Cayce High School Class of 1962. She was employed by Sears Termite and Pest control and retired in 2006. Gail was the beloved wife of Wayne Allen Myrick, Sr. and the mother of Cindy Lee Lavender, and Robert Gardner Lundy, Jr. Mrs. Myrick is survived by her husband, Wayne Allen Myrick, Sr.; daughter, Cindy Lee Lavender; son, Robert Gardner Lundy, Jr.; brother, James Swancey (Mary); sisters, Mary Nell Panyard (Tom), Shirley Deriso (Glenn), Ann DeSpain; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Gardner Lundy, Sr.; brother, Everette Swancey; parents, William Swancey and Blanche Nellie Kunkle Swancey. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210 Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on June 17, 2019