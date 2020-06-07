Patricia Risinger (Pat) Wilson WEST COLUMBIA - Patricia Risinger (Pat) Wilson, 72, of West Columbia, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 with her husband, Charles, by her side. Pat had fought a courageous battle against Stage 4 Breast Cancer for the past 15 months. She is now free from her earthly body and is present in the presence of her precious Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Pat's life of faith has now become one of sight! Pat was the daughter of the late John and Ila Risinger. She was a 1964 graduate of Brookland Cayce High School and attended the University of South Carolina where she met Charles on September 7, 1964. That night was the beginning of a storybook romance planned before the foundation of time by the Lord. After being out of college for 22 years, Pat enrolled at USCAiken where she maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA. Pat loved the Lord. Oh, how she loved Jesus. Every morning you would find her with her Bible in hand, reading and studying. She taught youth and adults at First Baptist Church Langley and adults at Holland Avenue Baptist Church and Mt. Elon Baptist Church. One of her students at Holland Avenue recently wrote, "I was inspired by her teaching when I attended her Sunday School Class. She was always prepared to teach God's Word and brought the teaching to make lessons relevant to our time here on earth." Pat had a deep love for music, singing her way through each day. She led Youth Choirs at Langley Baptist and Holland Avenue, directing each choir with a passion you had to see to believe. She led such productions as The Rainbow Express, Barbeque for Ben, Psalty's Christmas Calamity, Cradle the King with Praise, Let's Go to the Rock and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Pat served as pianist for 15 months at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, where she was blessed to be a member. Pat's life was one of prayerful sacrifice. She prayed for Charles to be saved and saw that come to fruition in 1973. Pat prayed for him through his return to USC and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (Ephesians 3:20). She did the same for her sons, Rich and Marcus as they left home for college and graduate school. She was so proud that they, too, found the love of their lives, Kristi and Shannon. Everyday she prayed for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat and Charles loved to travel together. To see and explore new and exciting places: the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, Philadelphia, trips to see the Braves play baseball, 6 trips to Israel, 2 each to Alaska, Amish Country, and New England where she walked the Freedom Trail in Boston. She loved to cruise, visit Washington, DC, Walt Disney World, and the Great Smoky Mountains where she sat for hours beside the Oconaluftee River working Kakuro puzzles. Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rev. Charles Wilson, sons Rev. Dr. Richard Wilson (Kristi) of Aiken, SC, Dr. Marcus Wilson, Dmd (Shannon) of Simpsonville, SC, grandchildren Angela Wood (Chad), Christopher Wilson (Megan), Aimee Grace Wilson, Aidan, Jonathan, and Eli Wilson, and great-grandchildren Ryder and Charlee Wood, Harrison Wilson, and sister Sandra Buff. The family would like to thank the hundreds of friends and strangers who prayed for Pat, and sent cards and texts. She was encouraged and blessed by each of you. Thank you to Dr. Nicholas Limperous of Lexington Surgical Associates and Dr. Chelsea Stillwell and the staff of Lexington Oncology for their compassionate care. A memorial service honoring Pat's life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe to meet. Please make any donation in honor of Pat to The American Cancer Society, Mt. Elon Baptist Church of Hopkins, Holland Avenue Baptist Church of Cayce, or First Baptist Church of Langley, SC. To God be the glory for a life lived well! Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jun. 7, 2020.