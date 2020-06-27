Patricia Priebe Smerdell LEXINGTON - Patricia Priebe Smerdell, 54, of Lexington, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born October 15, 1966, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Hazel Stephens Priebe. Patricia was a 1987 graduate of the University of North Carolina, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Peter in Columbia. Patricia was employed as a technical designer for Time Warner Communications and Truenet Communications. Survivors include her son, Lawrence "Larry" J. Smerdell; sister, Elizabeth Streeter; brothers, Alex Priebe and Mark Priebe; as well as her grandson, Titus Smerdell. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 27, 2020.