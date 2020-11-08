1/
Patricia Snelgrove
Patricia Duncan Snelgrove
November 5, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Patricia Duncan Snelgrove entered heaven on November 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday November 9 at Barr-Price Chapel in Leesville. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Brewston Snelgrove; sisters in law Joye Dunn and Lisa Quattlebaum (Clayton);
Aunt and best friend, Elizabeth Burkett; nephews; great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many close and dear friends. Patricia never met a stranger, always sharing a smile and a laugh. She was mightily loved because of how she gave of herself, putting others first. She was a great lover of animals and was always taking in strays. Patricia will forever be remember for her love and kindness.
Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
November 7, 2020
Always friendly towards my family when we were at church! My daughter always loved sitting in front of her in church. We will miss her. Our thoughts and prayers go to all the family!
Sheila Riddle
Friend
