Patricia Duncan Snelgrove
November 5, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Patricia Duncan Snelgrove entered heaven on November 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday November 9 at Barr-Price Chapel in Leesville. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Brewston Snelgrove; sisters in law Joye Dunn and Lisa Quattlebaum (Clayton);
Aunt and best friend, Elizabeth Burkett; nephews; great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many close and dear friends. Patricia never met a stranger, always sharing a smile and a laugh. She was mightily loved because of how she gave of herself, putting others first. She was a great lover of animals and was always taking in strays. Patricia will forever be remember for her love and kindness.
Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member.
