Patricia Duncan SnelgroveNovember 5, 2020Leesville, South Carolina - Patricia Duncan Snelgrove entered heaven on November 5, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday November 9 at Barr-Price Chapel in Leesville. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.She is survived by her beloved husband, Brewston Snelgrove; sisters in law Joye Dunn and Lisa Quattlebaum (Clayton);Aunt and best friend, Elizabeth Burkett; nephews; great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many close and dear friends. Patricia never met a stranger, always sharing a smile and a laugh. She was mightily loved because of how she gave of herself, putting others first. She was a great lover of animals and was always taking in strays. Patricia will forever be remember for her love and kindness.Memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church where she was a faithful member.Online register at barr-price.com