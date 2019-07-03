Patricia "Patsy" Taylor Black COLUMBIA Patricia "Patsy" Taylor Black, 89, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC on January 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert Richard and Reba Carrol Taylor. Patsy worked as a schoolteacher in the public school system for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Columbia Garden Club, loved birds, and enjoyed needle work. Survivors include her nephew, Robert Richard Taylor, III (Kathy); niece, June Kennedy Taylor Laughridge (Phillip); as well as great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank O. Black. The service for Mrs. Black will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, July 3rd, in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, with Chaplin Richard Crozier officiating. A private burial will precede the service in Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caregivers at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community for their compassionate care of Patsy. Memorials may be made to The , SC Chapter, 3223 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 100, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on July 3, 2019