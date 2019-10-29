Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Tupper Hyatt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Tupper Hyatt CHARLESTON Patricia ("Pat") Tupper Hyatt, CSB, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 76. Pat was a resident of Charleston, SC, after living on Lake Murray in Lexington, SC for over 40 years. After starting out as a grade school teacher, and then staying home with her children, she embarked on a 40+- year career as a Christian Science Practitioner, Teacher, Lecturer and published author. Her pupils hailed from the United States, Russia, Kenya, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, England, Canada and New Zealand. She was an active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC and also served a three-year term as Second Reader of The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, MA. After her husband, Charles ("Chuck") Hyatt retired, they became (even more) avid boaters, living on their cruising trawler for months at a time on the Intracoastal Waterway. Pat earned a BA in Education from Meredith College in Raleigh, NC. She will be remembered by her family first and foremost for her devotion to God and church, but also for her southern charm, nurturing nature, accomplishments as a dancer (member of the North Carolina Ballet Company) and majorette (Miss Majorette of North Carolina), love of pralines, and passion for organization. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Tracey Hyatt Bosman of Saint Louis, MO and Sherry Hyatt of Charleston, SC, and their respective husbands, Andrew Bosman and Erdun Mustafa. Inaddition, she is survived by her four grandchildren Kerim and Zade Hyatt, and McKinsey and Drew Bosman. She was the daughter of the late Myron and Hazel Tupper of Fayetteville, NC. Her dearest "baby" brother, Mike Tupper, lives in Oro Valley, AZ with his wife, Barbara. Treasured family members also include brothers-in-law Martin (wife Sarah) and Bill (wife Pamela) Hyatt, her nephews Scott Hyatt, Andy Hyatt, and Blake Hyatt, and niece Savannah Hyatt. Her dearly beloved husband of almost 54 years passed on earlier this year. Family and friends are invited to share their thoughts and memories via the online guest book. A Gratitude Service will be held in her memory on Saturday, November 2 nd , in Columbia. Please contact a family member or church member for more information, or you may request additional information via the online guest book. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to The Principle Foundation, 9300 W 110th St, Suite 250 Overland Park, KS 66210-1425, or on-line. Others may prefer to make a donation to First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38, 39

