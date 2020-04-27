Patricia "Patsy" Williams Seay WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Patricia "Patsy" Williams Seay, 81, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with entombment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org. Mrs. Seay was born June 3, 1938 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Percival F. and Doris Keisler Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Schuler of West Columbia; sons, Rickey Seay of Lexington, Lynn Seay of Lexington Kenny Seay of West Columbia; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Heyward Seay. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2020