Patrick F.W. Callahan COLUMBIA - A Memorial Mass for Patrick F.W. Callahan, 84, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Basilica of St. Peter's Catholic Church, with burial in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary following until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mr. Callahan passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on January 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Firman Callahan and Joenetta Gebhardt Callahan. He moved to Columbia, SC in 1943. Patrick graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and was a medical laboratory technician, certified through the American Society of Clinical Pathologists. He retired from Richland Memorial Hospital as an MLT (ASCP) after many years. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America and the Knights of Columbus. Surviving are his wife, Mary Graham Callahan; brothers, Michael Callahan of Pawleys Island and Timothy Callahan of Chicago, IL; sisters, Kathleen Fowlkes of Columbia, Janice McGinty of Pawleys Island, Terry Hicks of Columbia, and Elizabeth Callahan of Pawleys Island. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Callahan. Memorials may be made to The Basilica of St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1529 Assembly Street, Columbia SC 29201; or St. Peter's Catholic School, 1035 Hampton Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019