Patrick Clinton Foster LEXINGTON Captain Patrick Clinton Foster, 73, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away on February 17th after a brave and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's. Patrick was born on February 8, 1947 to Morris and Thelma Foster in Kingston, Jamaica. After graduating from Campion College, he followed the call of the sea as his father and grandfather before him. This led him to study at Kingston Nautical School in Kingston, Jamaica. After graduation, he landed his first job as a deck hand for Banana Supply Inc., kicking off a 50-year career, first as a mariner, attaining the level of Master Mariner and subsequently in banana ripening operations, becoming the Director of Ripening Operations for North America at Chiquita Brands International. In April 2006 he was proudly featured by the Miami Herald as the "Picasso of Bananas". Throughout his career, he always found time to volunteer to help others, whether it was through mentoring or directly providing support. His years spent as Cub Master and Scout Master with Boy Scouts of America, Troop 824 in Miami, FL impacted many lives. In 1966, he met Crystal Ann Sharpe, and they wed in April of 1968, going on to have two sons, David Clinton Foster and Nicholas Patrick Foster. After retiring in 2012, Patrick devoted his time to his family and pets, gardening, growing orchids and practicing his hand at meteorology. Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Thelma Foster. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Crystal Foster; his two sisters, Susan (Walter) Dayton and Diane Foster; his two sons, David (Joanne) Foster and Nick (Victoria and son, Levar Allen) Foster; and many other beloved family members and friends. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, South Carolina 29072. Reception will follow. Memorial donations in memory of Patrick can be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29210/ www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

