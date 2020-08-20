1/1
Patrick H. Corbett
1937 - 2020
Colonel Patrick H. Corbett, retired USAF 5/15/1937 - 8/17/2020 NEESES - Patrick was the youngest of eight children born to Daisy and Walter Lee Corbett on a farm near Neeses, SC. He grew up picking cotton and milking cows with the best of them. Patrick graduated in 1955 from Springfield High School. One particular teacher, Mrs. Kinard, encouraged him to go to college (his Masters thesis was dedicated to her). Patrick attended Clemson on a Sears Roebuck scholarship, a loan fund, and a prayer. During his first year, he met Ann Taylor, a student at Winthrop; they became a pair, married three years later and were blessed with 62 years of adventures and true love together. They parented two children along the way, Rebecca and Lee Corbett; Lee and his wife Goretti gave them two granddaughters, Isabella and Sofia. Patrick is survived by his wife Ann, his children, grandchildren, his brother Alton, sister Helen- and numerous wonderful nephews, nieces and their families. Patrick's military career really began when he joined the Marine Reserves before finishing high school, serving until he started Clemson and switched to Air Force ROTC, graduating as a distinguished military cadet. His first Air Force assignment was at Vandenberg AFB, California in base operations. His career took him to UNC Chapel Hill for a Masters in Political Science, to UTAPAO Air Base Thailand, to Japan, Texas A&M University AFROTC Unit, UC Santa Barbara for a PhD in Political Science, Air War College and Headquarters for AFROTC at Maxwell AFB Alabama, Wright Patterson AFB Ohio, the Defense Language Institute California to learn Spanish, then Panama to be the Director for the Center for Treaty Affairs and finally Professor for Aerospace Studies ROTC at UC Berkeley. Patrick retired from the USAF in 1993 after 30 years of service then worked for seven years as the PAS for the newly opened AFROTC Unit at Columbia High School. He received numerous military honors and awards including a Meritorious Service Medal First Oak Leaf Cluster (Air War College), a Defense Meritorious Service Medal (DISAM) and a Defense Superior Service Medal (Panama). Pat is remembered by family and friends for his honesty, integrity, kindness, warm heart, adventurous nature, intelligent humor, consistent work for justice and fairness, his keen awareness of current events and politics, devotion to God, family, and true unwavering faithful love for his beloved wife. A memorial service for Patrick will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 22 nd at Christ Church in Denmark outside; dress casual. Please no children; all attendees must wear masks. His family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lions Club Eye Surgery Program: www.sclions.org or (803)796-1304. Folk Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ Church in Denmark
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
