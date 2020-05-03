Patrick Michael McCoy COLUMBIA Mr. Patrick Michael McCoy died Friday, April 25, 2020. He was born June, 5, 1947 in Lansing, MI. Pat graduated from Gabriels High School in Lansing, MI in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in August of 1966 and served two years in Fort Hood, Texas with an honorable discharge in August 1968. He worked for Michigan Miller's in Lansing, Dart in Mason and PMSC in Columbia, SC. Survivors are sons, Dan McCoy of New Lenox, IL and Mark McCoy and his wife Addie of Daniel Island, SC; grandchildren, Ryan and Hannah of Frankfort, IL and Clara and Mary Ruth of Daniel Island, SC; father, Jesse McCoy; sister, Pam Moore (Rick); sister, Karen Brannan (Bob); sister, Mary Jane Spear (Dave); and brother, Andy McCoy (Katie). Pat was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 43 years, Darlene McCoy (Lenneman); his mother, Ruth McCoy (Marks); and his brother, Timothy McCoy. Pat loved his family, especially his grandchildren, he loved bringing people together to have a good time, and he loved Michigan State and Clemson Athletics. Go Spartans and Go Tigers. Due to Covid-19 no memorial services will be held at this time. Dan and Mark plan to hold a celebration of life in Michigan this summer, yes a party, as Pat was the life of every party. If interested, please provide contact info and you will be contacted with the date of this celebration. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.